LACONIA — Laconia High School is looking to spotlight its former students who have served in the military.
The school has decided to take on this project, not only to honor LHS alumni for their service, but also to get current students to give more thought to military service as a viable career path after graduation.
It’s a major undertaking when you consider that hundreds — possibly thousands — of Laconia High students have served in the armed forces since the school was founded in 1875.
School officials hope the initiative will raise students’ awareness about the military — both for its role in national defense and also as a path for personal achievement.
Until now, typically two or three members in any one class at the 400-student school indicate an interest in serving in one of the military branches.
“That seems to be an under-representation,” school Principal Jim McCollum said. "We were surprised by the lack of awareness of what the military offers.”
McCollum, along with Ken Martin, who teaches pre-engineering and manufacturing engineering technology at the Huot Career and Technical Center, and Monica Sawyer, LHS’s student learning coordinator, who are also involved with the Honor Wall project, are quick to point out the aim of this initiative is make sure students know about the military as a viable option after high school.
“We’re not selling it or promoting it, but making an awareness,” said Martin, who served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
All three see that this awareness is consistent with the Laconia school system's adoption of the Portrait of a Graduate model which seeks to align school operations and instruction around a collective vision for student success — what it means for students to be college, career, and life ready.
The Honor Wall will consist of a large, flat-screen television monitor mounted on the wall of one of the school’s main hallways which will display a rotating slideshow showing a picture of each former student who is or was in one of the service branches, with that person’s name, branch of service, and LHS class.
Two local companies — Eptam Technologies and New Hampshire Ball Bearings — have stepped forward to help sponsor the project.
The school has for some years used similar visuals of graduates as a way to encourage students to consider college after graduating, McCollum explained.
Martin said the school will be reaching out to local veterans organizations, such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, for names of LHS veterans over the years. In addition, people can also submit names by emailing Martin at kmartin@laconiaschools.org.
“We believe that increasing student awareness of military service as a valid post-secondary option (as we follow our vertical plan of college and career preparation program) may increase that choice for the benefit of some of our student population,” said McCollum, who was principal of a junior ROTC high school in Florida before returning to LHS as principal this past fall. “Not understanding, or misunderstanding, the career options available through military service to our nation is therefore a consideration we take into account as we work to help young people prepare for the futures they desire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.