LACONIA — Polling stations across the Lakes Region saw a healthy turnout for the midterm elections Tuesday. At the community center in Meredith, over 2,000 ballots had been cast by noon, 1,550 of them in person. Despite the large crowd, most voters reported their experience as a swift and efficient process.

The top concerns among voters included the economy, energy prices and social divisions. Disinformation, dark money in politics, and partisan divisions were also on some voters' minds.

