Tom Witham

Tom Witham of Meredith was one the volunteers who started Hearts and Hands Thrift shop seven years ago, serving on its board and pitching in to help achieve $1 million in sales. (Courtesy photo)

GET INVOLVED

To shop, bring items to donate, or learn more about the Hearts and Hands grant application process, stop by the store 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 Maple St., Suite 4 in Meredith, find them on Facebook @ Heart and Hands Thrift Shop or call 603-279-1410.

MEREDITH — The Heart and Hands Thrift Shop sells clothing for adults at $3 per item, and children’s apparel for 50 cents, and it’s only open three days a week. Even so, on Aug. 17, the nonprofit hit the $1 million mark in sales after only seven years.

Not long before that, the organization, run by three area churches, celebrated that it had given away $541,000 to 132 organizations across the Lakes Region since opening in Aug. 2016. At a recent dinner at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, leaders recognized the hard work of 51 volunteers who’ve been working tirelessly to run the shop with its one paid manager.

