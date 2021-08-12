LACONIA — Tragedy struck twice on Thursday evening, as a pair of suspected drownings were called in almost simultaneously to 9-1-1.
The calls, which were placed within three minutes of each other, came in around 4:50 p.m., said Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie.
One call was for a man who was swimming at Ahern State Park on Lake Winnisquam. When rescue crews from Gilford and Belmont arrived, they found the man on the shore, unresponsive. He was transported to Concord Hospital–Laconia and is considered to be in critical condition.
The other call was for another man, reported to be in his 40s, who did not resurface while swimming in the waters of Paugus Bay, Lake Winnipesaukee, near The Margate Resort. Two boats from Laconia Fire Department, and one from Gilford, were seen joining civilian boats scouring the area in the evening light. The search continued as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.