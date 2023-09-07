Boothby Therapy Services in Laconia and Mainstay Technologies with locations in Belmont and Manchester are recognized this year on Business NH Magazine's 2023 Best Companies to Work For list.
The new workplace realities are evident among this year’s winning companies as flexibility is a consistent focus with many winners offering remote and hybrid work schedule options. “This year’s winning companies demonstrate there is no one model for being an employer of choice. However, they do share a commitment to creating an engaging workplace by meeting the needs of their workforce. These employers are helping employees to strike a balance between work and their home life, even as those boundaries become blurred by remote and hybrid options,” said Executive Editor Matt Mowry.
Boothby Therapy Services ranks No. 21 on the list, and Mainstay Technologies is included in the hall of fame, which recognizes companies who've earned a place on the list for four out of five consecutive years.
The other 2023 winning companies are XMA Corporation in Manchester, Unitil in Hampton, Raka in Portsmouth, Northeast Delta Dental in Concord, Bangor Savings Bank in Portsmouth, Novocure in Portsmouth, FreshAir Sensor in Lebanon, Merchants Fleet in Hooksett, DEW Construction in Manchester, ITR Economics in Manchester, Jewett Construction in Fremont, NFI North in Contoocook, Primary Bank in in Bedford, PROCON in Hooksett, Cohen Closing & Title in Bedford, Moore Nanotech in Swanzey, VHB in Bedford, Outdoor Pride Landscape & Snow Management in Manchester, Sanborn Head & Associates in Bedford, Pastori Krans in Concord, McFarland Johnson in Concord, Polyonics in Westmoreland, Hammond Lumber Company in Rochester and Blue Mantis in Portsmouth.
Other companies in the 2023 hall of fame are Bellwether Community Credit Union in Manchester, CCA Global Partners in Manchester, CoreMedical Group in Manchester, Granite State Credit Union in Manchester, Geophysical Survey Systems (GSSI) in Nashua, Mascoma Savings Bank in Lebanon, MegaFood in Manchester, Sunrise Labs in Bedford, The Granite Group in Concord and Wire Belt Company of America in Londonderry.
The 2023 competition attracted applicants from across the state. Each completed an extensive employer survey, detailing benefits and workplace practices. Employees from each company also filled out an engagement survey. Both surveys were administered by The Employee Engagement Group, and the results of all those assessments determined the winning companies.
To further refine the ranking of the top 10 companies, business and human resources executives volunteered their time and expertise to conduct site tour visits of the top 12 companies that included interviews with executives and a focus group of employees as well as a tour. The site tours were organized and facilitated by Bruce Mast & Associates and The Leddy Group.
Business NH Magazine has recognized businesses that go out of their way to create engaging workplaces and understand that fulfilled employees are more productive for more than 25 years. The stories and best practices are featured in the September issue.
To celebrate the 2023 winners, Business NH Magazine will host Breakfast with The Best on Thursday, Sept. 21. The event will include a panel with select Hall of Fame companies, as well as CultureFest: 2023, where participants will dig into workplace topics in eight-minute workshops with executives from the winning and hall of fame companies. The breakfast will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Manchester, 8-11 a.m. To register for the event, visit businessnhmagazine.com/events/2022-breakfast-with-the-best.
