Business NH

The Business NH Magazine September issue features the stories and best practices of the companies featured in the 2023 Best Companies to Work For list.

Boothby Therapy Services in Laconia and Mainstay Technologies with locations in Belmont and Manchester are recognized this year on Business NH Magazine's 2023 Best Companies to Work For list.

The new workplace realities are evident among this year’s winning companies as flexibility is a consistent focus with many winners offering remote and hybrid work schedule options. “This year’s winning companies demonstrate there is no one model for being an employer of choice. However, they do share a commitment to creating an engaging workplace by meeting the needs of their workforce. These employers are helping employees to strike a balance between work and their home life, even as those boundaries become blurred by remote and hybrid options,” said Executive Editor Matt Mowry.

