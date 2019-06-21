CANTERBURY — Two people died Friday afternoon in a head-on collision on Route 106.
Police said a pickup truck traveling north on Route 106 crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into a flatbed truck.
WMUR reports that witnesses said one of the vehicles was on fire after the crash.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and one person was seriously injured. The identities of the victims have not been released.
Route 106 was shut down at Clough Hill Road for hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.
