BRISTOL — Come March, Bristol Police Chief James McIntire will be returning to the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, where he previously worked for five-and-a-half years. He will be leaving behind a fully-staffed department that is looking forward to a move into a new public safety building — very different from the situation when McIntire arrived in March 2018.

At that time, the town was involved in litigation with its former police chief, Michael Lewis, who resigned the previous October after being placed on administrative leave a month earlier. Morale within the police department was low.

