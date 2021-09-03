Republican State Rep. Mike Sylvia has caused alarm with some who say his recent use of derogatory racist stereotypes could put minority groups in harm’s way.
Sylvia’s comments came in a video conference last month in which he described strategies that might be used to further the goal of having New Hampshire secede from the Union.
“Frankly I’m going to throw in there, and one you’re going to hate is the whole border situation.This is not my feeling, but you know the atmosphere out there is that those dirty Mexicans or Guatemalans or whatever are coming across the border bringing in COVID with them,” Sylvia said in an Aug. 12 video chat posted on NHExit.US that is making the rounds on social media. His comment is at the 4:55 mark. The video, in which Sylvia addressed other pro-secessionists, was also posted on FreeKeene social media.
“It’s a bit of nonsense, but that is a genuine mood that is out there,” he said, “and whether or not it’s true and real, you know, if we could take advantage of it, why wouldn’t we?”
When asked Friday to explain his remarks, including the context, Sylvia said, “The context is pretty clear on the tape. It’s out in public. I wasn’t hiding it.”
Sylvia, a Belmont resident, is chairman of the Belknap County Legislative Delegation. He said he has received no requests to step down as chairman of the delegation, and no direct complaints from fellow Republicans.
State Rep. Matthew Santonastaso, R-Rindge, was also among those on the chat. He did not return a call for comment.
Carlos Cardona, chairman of the Laconia Democrats group, said he’s heard this kind of thing before.
“This racist rhetoric that they use in politics is normal politics that they use,” he said. “I was watching Twitter feeds throughout the day and I saw this video pop up and immediately felt alarmed as a Hispanic in the Lakes Region and somebody that is connected in the community.
“This is the type of stuff they are using to put fear in people and to put down our community. They’re putting fear in their community that we’re out here to steal their jobs, that we are spreading COVID.”
Cardona said that incendiary rhetoric can lead to violence.
“Eventually somebody is going to get hurt because of this stuff they are saying,” Cardona said. “At some point, somebody in the community that might not be mentally stable, who might be a white supremacist, who might be an extremist right-wing fanatic, might go out there and hurt somebody.”
Republican Rep. Norm Silber, of Gilford, analyzed Sylvia’s comments.
“I note that before the ‘strong words’ he says they are not his own feelings,” Silber said in an email.
Silber elaborated in a phone interview, saying that while he doesn’t agree with the use of the word “dirty” in Sylvia’s remarks, he does support closed borders and disease surveillance among people coming to this country.
Silber said overheated rhetoric can be seen on both sides of the political divide.
That was a point echoed by Sylvia on Friday. “It isn’t a secret how politicians operate.” Referring to the New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman, Sylvia added, “Ray Buckley’s group does this all the time.”
Eva Castillo, director of the NH Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees, said Sylvia’s remarks were infuriating.
“I think it is pathetic that candidates have to appeal to the lowest instinct of voters to get a vote or to get elected,” Castillo said.
“It’s sad. Latinos don't have anything to do with the virus any more than any race. You should not be Latinos or any other group with that virus. If anything, we have vaccinated tons of Latinos. I have not seen any Latinos actively marching against vaccination.
“Why don’t people just run on moral values, on ideas, on whatever they can bring to society, rather than disparaging other groups?”
New Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard put out a statement in response to Sylvia's comments.
“Employing racial stereotypes for any purpose is wrong, shameful and will never gain Republican support,” Packard said.
“Secession is not something House Republican leadership is even remotely involved with, nor do we condone racial stereotyping of any kind.”
Texas A&M Political Science Professor Kirby Goidel said it’s not unusual for a politician to espouse a view designed to get voter support even if he or she doesn’t agree with it or even if it is not true.
“I think it has always been that way, probably even more so in the past,” he said.
Roberta Baker of The Laconia Daily Sun contributed to this story.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative as part of our race and equity project. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.