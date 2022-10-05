CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu delivered remarks Monday at a New Hampshire National Guard Deployment ceremony, where two units will be deployed to the southern U.S. border.

“New Hampshire is grateful for the heroic men and women of our National Guard,” Sununu said. “They answered the call to serve during the COVID pandemic, and are now answering our nation’s call — deploying to the ongoing humanitarian crisis along our southern border. As these brave men and women deploy, New Hampshire stands by our National Guard and we wish everyone a safe and speedy return home.”

