LACONIA — Laconia Housing dedicated its new residence, Sunrise House, on Thursday and will welcome the first residents in mid-January.
The 16-unit downtown building will allow people with disabilities who are 62 and older to enjoy an independent lifestyle while also accessing amenities such as housekeeping, laundry services, transportation, dining, and LNA care.
“It’s truly unique and one-of-a-kind low-income housing in the state,” said Tom Cochran, deputy executive director. “It is completely wheelchair accessible.”
Once the first residents have moved in, Laconia Housing will host an open house with its partners, in either late January or early February. The agency celebrated Thursday’s dedication with board members, staff, and town officials.
Sunrise House is next to Laconia Housing’s 98-unit Sunrise Towers. The close proximity allows the two sites to enjoy a campus setting, with shared access to a parking lot, green space, license nursing assistants, kitchen crew, and housekeeping staff.
At the new Sunrise House, there is an entrance ramp outside the building and an elevator inside that provides wheelchair access to all floors. All units have roll-in showers and half have enough room for an assistant to accompany a person in a wheelchair.
Residents have the option of eating their meals in the first-floor dining room or cooking in their own kitchens, which all have a sink, refrigerator, cooktop, and microwave. Shopping and restaurants are within walking distance, and if a tenant needs a ride one can be arranged through support services.
The staff works closely with their community partners, the tenants supportive case managers, NH Department of Health and Human Services, as well as Service-Link for Aging.
Sunrise House provides for a mixed income environment. Twelve units will be rented to low-income seniors whose rent will be 30 percent of their income. Supportive services will be covered by Medicaid’s Choices for Independence (CFI). Rent includes heat, air conditioning, electricity, and hot water.
Four of the units are available at market rates to applicants who are 62 years or older who require support services. The market units start at $ 1,350 per month ($1,650 for a two-bedroom) and include laundry and housekeeping. Additional support services are also available.
Laundry facilities are available on the ground floor. Community gathering space is also available on the ground floor, and there is a common room on every floor. Of the 16 units, 14 are one-bedroom apartments of approximately 400 square feet and two are two-bedroom, two bathroom apartments of approximately 800 square feet.
Financing was provided by New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, Bank of New Hampshire, and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston.
