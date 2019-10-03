LACONIA — Laconia Housing has had its central administration office in Sunrise Towers, 25 Union Ave., since the building was built in 1970. Nearly 50 years later, they are ready for a change.
Effective Oct. 14, 32 Canal St. will be the new office address. The office is located in the former Tavern Inn Garage, now known as the Tavern Annex. Used by various nonprofits over the years, the annex was recently subdivided from the Tavern Inn Apartments on Church Street and is being transferred to Laconia Housing. The 50-unit Tavern Inn Apartments elderly project will not be impacted by this move.
At the new office, a fully handicapped accessible entrance is available at 17 Church St.
17 Church St. also currently houses the Laconia Senior Center. The senior center will relocate to a new location by March 1, 2020. That space will then be available for lease.
The space being vacated at 25 Union Ave. will become a supportive services office space for its expanding programs. As part of the expansion, the community space at Sunrise Towers will be redesigned to include separated dining and community rooms. The laundry room will be relocated, and separate tenant and staff laundries will be built. The supportive services office will provide meeting rooms, offices for outside service agencies to use, and private office space for support service staff and an onsite property manager.
Laconia Housing will link Sunrise House and Sunrise Towers into a Sunrise Residential Living campus. Improvements will be made to pedestrian and vehicular circulation to provide links between the two properties. New site lighting and sidewalks will be installed throughout the campus to provide a unified appearance and enhance resident safety. Internal vehicular circulation will be improved and new ambulance and visitor access points will be provided for both buildings within the campus.
To contact Laconia Housing, call 603-524-2112.
