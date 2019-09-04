LACONIA — Laconia Housing is preparing to welcome its first residents to Sunrise House, a new, 16-unit apartment building downtown that will provide housing and support services to persons with disabilities who are 62 years of age or older. Both market rent and subsidized rent units are available.
Construction, which began in November 2018, will be completed in September, and occupancy will begin in October 2019. Sunrise House will sit next to the 98-unit Sunrise Towers, and create a new Sunrise Residential Living campus. The two properties will share a parking lot and green space, as well as staff, including a nurse, licensed nursing assistants, kitchen crew, and housekeeping staff. Sharing a kitchen and staff made this addition economically feasible.
Sunrise House will have 14 one-bedroom, one bath and two two-bedroom, two bath apartments on three floors. All will be air conditioned and accessible by an elevator. Each apartment will have a small kitchen and living room. More importantly, all will have oversized, roll-in showers to accommodate wheelchairs, and half the showers will be big enough for a wheelchair and a personal assistant.
There will be a community gathering space on the ground floor for residents to enjoy meals together, visit, or watch television. There will be additional community space on each floor near the elevator. Twelve units will be rented to very low-income seniors age 62 or older who meet federal income requirements living independently if assisted with daily living activities such as grooming, meals, medication management, and transportation.
Residents in these units will pay rent equal to 30 percent of their income. Medicaid’s Choices for Independence, available to those who qualify for Medicaid, will cover the cost of supportive services. The remaining four units, available to moderate income seniors age 62 or older, will be available at market rates of $2,450 a month for one-bedrooms, and $2,750 for two-bedrooms. Residents in these units must also require assistance with daily living activities. The monthly rate includes rent and a service package tailored to the resident's specific needs. Meal plans will be available daily for all residents at additional cost.
This fall, Laconia Housing is moving its 15-person administrative staff to Tavern Inn annex site on Church Street to make room for an expanded laundry and new work space for support services staff and social service agencies that work onsite at Sunrise Towers. The renovation will give residents a private place to meet with nursing staff and counselors, and make room for additional washing machines and dryers.
The changes will also allow Laconia Housing to expand the dining space at Sunrise Towers. The new dining room will be wide open with natural light from large windows on both sides. The room will be divided into two spaces, one for dining and another for activities and socialization. The rooms will open on both sides to outside seating.
Laconia Housing is currently accepting applications for Sunrise House. For more information, call 603-524-2112.
