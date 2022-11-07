LACONIA — With clocks “falling back” an hour at the end of Daylight Savings Time, Saturday night promised long and restful sleep for Lakes Region residents. Delivering a 2.3-magnitude earthquake early Sunday morning, however, Mother Nature had a different idea in store.

“My husband and I both shot up in bed,” said Rachael Rollins of Laconia. “There was this big boom — I thought the furnace had exploded or something. I even went out on the deck in my pajamas to make sure everything was still there.”   

