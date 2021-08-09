LACONIA — Two more city councilors have filed for re-election.
Ward 2 Councilor Bob Soucy and Ward 5 Councilor Bob Hamel filed papers declaring their candidacies, the City Clerk’s Office reported Monday afternoon.
With their filings, Ward 1 Councilor Bruce Cheney is the only City Council incumbent who has so far not filed to run for another term.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer has also filed for re-election. None of the City Council incumbents are currently facing a challenger.
Filing for School Board was Jennifer Ulrich, who filed for the Ward 1 seat currently occupied by Mal Murray.
Those filing for ward positions were:
— Ward 1: Gary Schmitz, moderator; Barbara Schmitz, clerk; Richard Pease, selectman; and Marylin Brown, supervisor of the checklist.
— Ward 3: Sarah Holder, selectman.
The filing period ends on Friday at 5 p.m.
