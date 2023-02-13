Sled dog trail

Bare ground shows through a section of trail intended for the 94th Laconia World Championship Sled Dog Derby, originally planned for Feb. 17-19. Organizers called off the event Monday, citing conditions and warm weather in the forecast. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The snow came before the deep cold, and the cold didn’t last long enough. After holding out hope for as long as possible, the leaders of the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club had to cancel the World Championship Sled Dog Derby planned for this coming weekend.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the club had a successful fundraising auction last month, and the money will be rolled over to next year’s race, potentially attracting racers from much farther afield than normal.

