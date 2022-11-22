CONCORD — Midday Monday, hours into a recount for the Belknap Statehouse District 6 recount, Senior Deputy Secretary of State Patricia Lovejoy told the small crowd of candidates, lawyers, party officials and other observers that teams were running “a bit behind schedule.” The recount, however, did not change the outcome of the Nov. 8 election. 

The unusually high level of split-ticket voting in the race was to blame, Lovejoy said. First on the schedule for the day, teams of two began meticulously thumbing through, sorting and tallying the more than 7,000 ballots cast in the race around 9 a.m. They weren't finished until just before 5 p.m. Observers, including the candidate who had requested the recount, said they had expected it to last about three hours.

