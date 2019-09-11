GILFORD — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will be at the Gilford Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 2, seeking public comment as it updates the Statewide Pedestrian and Bicycle Transportation Plan.
The plan will provide direction to transportation policy-makers as it considers access and safety along state roads and on the trails for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Among the information sought are the places you currently walk and ride your bicycle; places you would like to walk and ride but don't feel safe; your goals for the Statewide Pedestrian and Bicycle Transportation Plan; prioritizing resources for pedestrian and bicycle improvements; and other ideas and comments.
There is a website (https://www.nhpedbikeplan.com) where the public can sign up for additional information, participate in an online survey and/or contribute to an interactive map. The interactive map allows users to identify challenging corridors for walking and bicycling, and to suggest locations for new or improved infrastructure designed to enhance access and safety for walking and bicycling.
Those with disabilities requiring accommodations to participate in any of the meetings may contact Angela Linke, ADA Coordinator, at 603-271-7424 or angela.linke@dot.nh.gov at least seven days before the event.
