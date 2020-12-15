LACONIA – Nearly 300 people participated in a school board Zoom meeting Tuesday evening and many asked for the resignation of board member Dawn Johnson for posting a link on social media to an article from a neo-Nazi website that included an anti-Semitic cartoon.
Johnson was also at the meeting.
“I have issued an apology,” she said. “It was a mistake. I will not be resigning. I will stay on. The apology was issued. If you have any more comments you can speak to my lawyer. “
Her comment came after several board members criticized her actions, and two members Aaron Hayward, Nick Grenon called for her to step down.
School Board Chair Heather Lounsbury led off the meeting by saying, “Recent events with one of our board members were disrespectful and can’t be tolerated at any level.”
“It’s too easy in today’s social media environment to take false information and give it new light. We should lead by example and promote a positive attitude.
“There’s no room in our society for hate and intolerance.”
Lounsbury acknowledged the board can’t remove Johnson.
“Although I do not have the authority to demand it, I support this community’s request.”
Another speaker, Peter Brunette, said that although the board may not be able to force her out, it could pass a resolution recommending she step down. “
Carlos Cardona said Johnson’s action demands a resignation.
“There’s no excuse for it and it should not be tolerated,” he said.
Renee Bossert-Mitchell said she wonders what parents can tell their children about the incident.
“The political climate we have had is four years of hate and our country has gone backwards. Where do we draw the line? It’s setting an incredibly difficult standard.
“If my children behaved like this in school they would be asked to leave. I as a parent would be investigated for harboring hate speech at home. It’s a slap in the face to the Laconia community that has worked so hard to be caring to people.
“I don’t accept the apology or that it was a mistake. It’s not that easy to inadvertently publish hate articles on your website or on Facebook.”
