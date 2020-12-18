LACONIA — A community discussion on tolerance will be held virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Co-hosts are Mayor Andrew Hosmer, State Sen. Harold French and Adam Hirshan, publisher of The Laconia Daily Sun. Panelists include Rabbi Dan Danson of Temple B’nai Israel in Laconia, Margaret Donnelly of Laconia Human Relations Committee, State Rep. Mike Bordes and Cierra Pinkney, a Laconia High graduate who works for Lakes Region Community Services. Roger Carroll, managing editor of The Laconia Daily Sun will moderate the panel.
The public is invited to participate. The Zoom link and additional information will be available on the web at laconianh.gov and laconiadailysun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.