LACONIA — Rep. Dawn Johnson, who created a firestorm with a social media post linking to an article and cartoon from a neo-Nazi website, was a target for some members of the public who attended the Belknap County Legislative Delegation’s meeting Monday evening through Zoom.
Johnna Davis held up a sign in her video box on the electronic meeting platform stating, “No ignorance. No hate. No Apology. Too late. #ResignDawnJohnson.”
Gaye Fedorchak had a message in his Zoom video window stating “Neo Nazi Quote & Conspiracy theories have no place in NH Government #ResignDawnJohnson.”
Ruth Larson’s sign said, “Dawn Johnson must resign.”
Johnson did not address the controversy and public comment centered only on the county’s budget.
Her post linked to an article from the racist, anti-Semitic and misogynistic website, The Daily Stormer. She took it down and apologized on Facebook for the source of the post.
The article describes an election conspiracy theory and included a cartoon of a man with a long hooked nose wearing a Jewish skullcap and holding a sign announcing a rent increase next to a man holding a gun and with the head of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Photoshopped onto the body. Above the cartoon is the headline “Riggers, Jews” and below it, “...BAD NEWS!!!’’
Monday night’s delegation meeting was a continuation of one held Dec. 8 at the county complex. Representatives voted to end that one early to give the public a greater chance to participate remotely.
The earlier meeting had audio carried on Zoom, but no video and no option for the public to interact with the representatives remotely. Rep. Mike Sylvia, the chairman of the delegation, ignored legal advice against holding such a meeting in a room too small to allow social distancing.
Gov. Chris Sununu criticized the meeting format. Also, some community members had urged a full remote option.
A total of 17 representatives attended that meeting, and most did not wear face masks. There were also several audience members present.
Six representatives were physically present when Monday’s meeting began in the county complex — Sylvia, Johnson, Ray Howard, Glen Aldrich, Harry Bean and Timothy Lang. Lang sat apart, but the rest sat next to one another in a corner of the room. Lang and Bean were the only ones wearing a mask. Nine other members attended remotely, and three were absent.
The delegation has the responsibility for approving the budget submitted by the County Commission.
The 2021 proposed budget is $31.9 million, or 4 percent larger than last year’s budget of $30.8 million. The amount to be raised by taxes is proposed at $16.5 million, up 12 percent from $14.7 million last year.
County Administrator Debra Shackett estimated that the county’s portion of taxes on a $250,000 home would increase from $299 to $335 under the budget proposal.
In her presentation, Shackett discussed key items resulting in the 4 percent increase, including a $300,000 expense for temporary nursing staff at the county nursing home, $166,000 for pandemic testing at the home and $165 million in additional Medicare expenses.
Also, $657,000 in projects are planned, including work on the Court House masonry, a nursing home boiler and a county complex generator.
The bulk of the meeting was spent in a discussion over a dispute arising from a County Commission decision to shift funding within the nursing home from an area where there was a surplus to an area where funding was needed.
Delegation members say the commission should have sought their permission before they did this, while commissioners say such a transfer within a single department is allowable.
The delegation formed a committee to look into the matter.
There are frequently differences of opinions on funding priorities between the commission and the delegation during budget season.
County department heads submit budget requests over the summer, then the commission makes its budget recommendation. The delegation needs to approve a new budget no later than April 1.
