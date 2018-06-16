LACONIA _ State Rep. Peter Spanos, R-Laconia, has filed for re-election and announced his intention to run for mayor next year.
Laconia Mayor Ed Engler was re-elected without opposition last year to what he said will be his final term.
Spanos said he initially did not plan to seek re-election to the New Hampshire House of Representatives, feeling that it would be difficult to balance local and state responsibilities.
“After additional conversations with friends and family, I decided to go ahead and submit my re-election paperwork,” he said.
Incumbent Laconia Democratic state Reps. David Huot, Charlie St. Clair and Phil Spagnuolo have also filed for re-election.
Republican Steven Whalley, owner of HK Powersports, who was defeated in a special election by St. Clair, executive director of the Motorcycle Week Association, has also filed candidacy papers.
The primary election for representative races is set for Sept. 11, and the general election will be held on Nov. 6. The candidate filing period began on June 6 and ended Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.