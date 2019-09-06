LACONIA – The guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Belknap County Republican Committee will be Belknap County District 3 State Rep. Peter Spanos, a candidate for mayor of Laconia. Spanos will share his reasons for running and discuss his goals and objectives if elected.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Laconia VFW Post 1670, 143 Court St.
Spanos will be facing off against city councilor Andrew Hosmer in the Nov. 5 election. The current mayor, Ed Engler, had previously announced that he would not be running again. He has served the City of Laconia since he was first elected in November 2013.
Belknap County GOP meetings are open to all Republicans and like-minded independents.
The committee also encourages its members to continue to bring non-perishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information about the committee, check the committee’s website at www.BelknapCountyGOP.org or email to alan.glassman@gmail.com.
