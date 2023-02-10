Rules

The town of Gilford is considering placing more rules on short-term rentals like those listed on websites like airbnb and Vrbo. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun illustration)

GILFORD — Gilford residents will weigh short-term rental rules proposed by the town’s planning board next month. The proposed regulations, which succeeded to the town warrant at the town deliberative session Tuesday without amendment, create detailed requirements for property owners around capacity, guest curfew, septic management, trash disposal, parking and property manager eligibility. 

With climbing demand for listings near Lake Winnipesaukee and in the Gunstock Acres, Gilford has 234 active online short-term rental listings, according to the tracking platform AirDNA, second in the county and other surrounding towns only to Laconia’s 250. Across the Lakes Region, about 99% of such rentals are full houses rather than spare rooms, apartments or in-law suites. 

