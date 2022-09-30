LACONIA — Female entrepreneurs from across the Lakes Region and New England convened at the Lakeport Opera House to build connections and community on Thursday.

The event was hosted by She Built This, a female professional networking and support group founded by New Hampshire content writer and consultant Emily Aborn in 2019. More than 100 women were welcomed to mingle, enjoy local catering and question a panel of regionally-based female entrepreneurs. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.