LACONIA — Services for Bob Hamel, longtime city councilor for Ward 5, will be held on Thursday, June 22, at St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, with a calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, June 26, at 9 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.

Hamel had taken a leave of absence from his ninth term on council to undergo cancer treatment. He died June 12 at Spaulding Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts, at the age of 72. He leaves behind a wife, Kaye, one son, Todd, and two grandchildren.

