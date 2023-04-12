LACONIA — The Laconia School Board will weigh a change to its policy about engaging legal services a little more than a month after an April 10 hearing of a district appeal in Superior Court.

In January, the school district appealed a wage claim ruling of the Department of Labor in favor of a former administrator. The decision to appeal was made without a vote of the school board. Some members feel they should have been consulted, and the board as a result will consider adding a new school attorney policy in May. If adopted, it would require the superintendent to get board approval for “unusual types or amounts of professional legal service.”

