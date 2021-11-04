LACONIA — The razor-thin outcome in one of three School Board races in Tuesday’s election caused Wednesday’s board meeting to get off to a shaky start.
In the race for the board’s Ward 1 representative, Jennifer Ulrich received just one vote more than her opponent, Candace Knowlton. The tally was 299 to 298, according to initial returns reported by the City Clerk’s Office on Tuesday evening.
Among those who went off the board effective with Tuesday’s election was board Chair Heather Knowlton, who did not seek re-election.
When Aaron Hayward, who had served as vice chair under the previous board, asked for nominations for a new chairman, member Dawn Johnson nominated Laura Dunn.
Dunn then asked that the selection of a new chairman be delayed until the full slate of seven board members had taken office.
As of Wednesday the seat was in limbo, since it was unknown whether Knowlton would ask for a recount.
Johnson moved to adjourn the meeting until there was a full board. But Hayward opposed that, saying there were items on the board’s agenda that needed to be decided.
Ultimately the board voted to authorize Hayward to act as chair for Wednesday's meeting, with the expectation that the board will be able to elect a permanent chair and vice chair at its next meeting which is scheduled to take place on Nov. 16.
At-large board member Jennifer Anderson, who was elected handily, and Ward 6 board representative Heather Drolet, who ran unopposed, were sworn in earlier in the day Wednesday and took part in the meeting.
