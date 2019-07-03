HOLDERNESS — Joseph Sampson was appointed principal of Holderness Central School in a vote of the Holderness School Board on June 12.
Sampson was born, raised, and educated in New Hampshire, but he spent two years teaching and ski coaching in Vermont before moving back to the Granite State and transitioning into public education.
He worked at Laconia Middle School for seven years and taught at Woodland Heights Elementary School for a year before serving as principal at Wentworth Elementary School for the past three years.
Sampson said he looks forward "to continuing the strong tradition of academic excellence at Holderness Central School while building capacity for community and place-based educational opportunities for all students."
Holderness School Board Chair Carolyn Mello said, “Joe has excellent credentials as well as the experience needed to be our school's leader. Additionally, he brings enthusiasm, creativity, and the ability to foster an even greater love of learning in our students. We look forward to working with this outstanding educator.”
Superintendent of Schools Mark Halloran said, “Joe did a terrific job in Wentworth developing not only an impressive record of academic achievement for the students, but also engaging the community and making all residents of Wentworth feel welcome at every event held at Wentworth Elementary School. Though Wentworth will miss Joe, he still remains a vital member of the administration within SAU 48, and we are pleased to have him move to Holderness.”
Sampson assumed his role on July 1, replacing William VanBennekum, who served as principal for the past 12 years. VanBennekum will be serving as principal for the Londonderry Middle School.
