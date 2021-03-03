LACONIA — The historic Busiel House in downtown Laconia is being sold to a Gilford couple who plan to make the well-known landmark their new home.
The 155-year-old Second Empire-style residence is being purchased by Ian and Mandie Hagan of Gilford. The purchase price is $480,914, according to the purchase and sale agreement that was released Wednesday by City Manager Scott Myers.
The residence had been listed for sale with an asking price of $450,000.
The city bought the Busiel House, together with the former Holy Trinity School building, and an 85-space parking lot, from the Catholic Diocese of Manchester last summer for $1.13 million. The house had served as the rectory for St. Joseph Parish from 1905 until this past October. The City Council declared the two buildings surplus property in November, which opened the way for the city to sell the structures to prospective buyers.
The 5,266-square-foot house, with eight bedrooms and 5½ baths, had been on the market since the second week in December, and the Hagans made their initial offer one month ago, Myers said.
“I am pleased not only at the sale price but the intent of the new owners to make it into their home,” Mayor Andrew Hosmer said.
“I’ve always admired that house. It has a lot of charm,” Mandie Hagan said of her and her husband’s decision to purchase the property. “I’d rather have an older house. It has so much character.”
The couple, who own Rowell’s Services, plan to live in the house along with their two teenage daughters.
Hagan said restoration of the Colonial Theatre and other economic investment in the downtown were important factors in their decision to buy the house.
Hosmer said the sale was yet another positive economic sign for the city.
“It’s a credit to what’s going on, not just downtown, but throughout the city,” he said.
The house is adjacent to St. Joseph Church, which is still owned by the Diocese of Manchester. A local effort is underway to save the building. The church is no longer used for regular services, though it remains open for private prayer.
The completion of the sale is contingent on the Hagans obtaining necessary financing and a City Council vote authorizing Myers to complete the sale on behalf of the city. Myers said he expected that City Council vote would take place later this month.
Once the city pays the 7 percent real estate sales commission, the city should realize a net income of just over $447,000 from the sale.
In addition to the house, the sale includes a three-stall garage, and four outside parking spaces, Myers said.
Myers said the city had received six offers to buy the property at or above the $450,000 asking price.
One was from Ron Haddock and Matt Bull, of New Leaf Recovery LLC, who offered to buy the house for $460,000 and turn it into transitional housing for people exiting substance-abuse treatment programs, according to Haddock.
Myers said other offers came from parties interested in using the property for professional office space.
Haddock said his real estate agent said the city “gave him the feeling the city did not want to see it become a sober house.”
Myers said that at the time the council agreed to put the property up for sale it was understood that the purchase price would not necessarily be the highest priority, but whether the new use of the house would be “the best fit for downtown.”
Meanwhile, the city is continuing to work with five parties who have expressed interest in the Holy Trinity School building. He said the city and the parties are still in the discussion stage.
