LACONIA — The City Council has declared two buildings that were once part of the St. Joseph Parish campus as surplus property, opening the way for the city to sell the buildings to prospective buyers.
The city recently bought the parish rectory and the former Holy Trinity School Building from the Diocese of Manchester for $1,140,000.
The city plans this week to list the former rectory — also known as the Busiel House — with the Weeks-RE/MAX Bayside commercial real estate firm.
The city is hoping the selling price of the historic structure will offset all or much of the $1.1 million it paid for the two buildings, plus a parking lot with room for 85 vehicles.
City Manager Scott Myers said two parties have toured the former school and that the city is waiting to hear the extent of their interest in the building.
Myers told the council earlier the Busiel House might attract an offer from a buyer looking to convert it into professional office space.
The former Holy Trinity School, however, will require more work to make it usable again, and so rather than marketing that property the city is looking for potential buyers or developers to submit an expression of interest in the property, including building improvements and what the structure would be used for.
Myers said the city is not aware of any serious defects in either building, although there is a leak in the roof at the school building.
No building inspection was done on either building prior to the sale. Myers said the city’s primary interest in the property was to obtain additional public parking space. By buying the property for $1.1 million the city obtained an additional 85 parking spaces for one-third what it would have cost if it had had to build a parking structure to accommodate that many vehicles, he said.
