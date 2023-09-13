Bandstand

The floating bandstand in Alton Bay, originally built in 1928, has been recently restored. (Jeremy Hart photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

ALTON BAY — The Water Bandstand has stood a picturesque sentry in the town’s narrow bay on Lake Winnipesaukee for nearly a century. 

This Saturday, rain or shine, the Water Bandstand Committee, chaired by Nancy Merrill, will unveil a roadside marker pointing to and signifying the bandstand. The event will take place at 11 a.m. near the train station across from Pop’s Clam Shell on Route 11.

Alton Bay Bandstand, now 90, needs major repairs

