GILFORD — If you were to ask Rev. Michael Graham the most satisfying accomplishment in his 20 years at Gilford Community Church, the answer would be simple. It would be the words of a parishioner who told Graham, “Since coming here, I’ve become a better person.”
That is quite a compliment, and one Graham does not take lightly. Celebrating his 20th anniversary as pastor at Gilford Community Church, Graham can easily list the many changes and positives over those years, but it is the philosophical nature of his work that means the most to him.
“I first learned of Gilford Community Church when I was contacted by a member of the church search committee. He got my name from one of my seminary professors,” Graham recalled.
Gilford Community Church was searching for a pastor at the time, and Graham came highly recommended. “I told him regrettably that I wasn’t interested,” Graham said. “I was the pastor at the First Baptist Church in Methuen, Massachusetts. My family was settled there. My three children were in school – my oldest daughter in college and my other daughter and son were in high school.”
However, Graham was intrigued. He identified with Gilford Community Church, where people of all backgrounds are welcome. “I liked that idea. While Gilford was certainly a smaller town than Methuen, I realized this church could have a significant impact on the community,” he said.
Graham began to interview with the search committee in May of 2001. The committee traveled to Methuen to hear Graham preach. The following winter, in February of 2002, Graham led the Sunday morning service in Gilford.
Once he accepted the position in Gilford, Graham and his wife, Cindie, visited local places such as the Gilford Public Library. He felt the spirit of community in the village as he settled into his new job. It was a huge leap of faith, but Graham says he was reassured because the churches he had led previously were great. “I knew things would work out here, too,” he added.
Graham and Cindie are from Michigan. After high school, Graham attended Michigan State University, where he majored in business. Once he graduated, Graham worked for a time in marketing.
Always thinking about the spiritual things in life, Graham at one time considered becoming a Catholic priest. He grew up in the Catholic faith but realized a commitment to the priesthood would be the wrong choice for him.
Instead, Graham graduated from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary with a master of arts in theological studies, and Johns Hopkins University.
Throughout this time, Graham continued to ask himself the deeper questions of life, framed around spirituality. While on jury duty, he heard people talking about Wesley Theological Seminary and decided to check into it. While attending Wesley for a masters degree in divinity, Graham connected with the philosophy of Pastor Fred Weimert. “He modeled how to take faith seriously, but to be free to have questions,” explained Graham.
Looking back on his years as a pastor, Graham said with a laugh, “When I was a young minister, I thought I had it all figured out.
“Over the years, since I have been in Gilford, I have grown a lot theologically,” he reflected. “I would be reluctant to ever say exactly what God would want us to do. But I have grown as a pastor, and I now see the world as less black-and-white. I am not afraid to say I don’t always know. I realize I still have a lot to learn.”
Perhaps it is Graham’s candor and willingness to think about the depths of life and faith that his congregation finds appealing.
Graham has always been impressed by the eagerness of the congregation to improve the church. “We are at peace with who we are, but we are always asking what we should do next,” Graham said of the congregation.
Some of those questions led to a bold expansion of the physical church space in 2008. The congregation was outgrowing the space and they did not want to resort to holding two separate services. “When we began the expansion construction, I was impressed with the tolerance of members; they really embraced the challenge,” Graham said.
Once finished, the new church was a serene, beautiful space, with a lot of room for services, programs, Sunday school classrooms, and an adjacent Youth Center well used by the community.
“I think Gilford is a better place because we are here,” Graham said.
Asked where he is headed in the future, Graham said, “I would like to work 10 more years and we hope to stay in Gilford because we love it here.”
Changes in the community and the world have brought changes at Gilford Community Church, such as the expansion, and later, how to hold services during the recent pandemic. Having experienced online services and solving the puzzle of how to keep the church thriving and active, Graham said, “I believe the impact of COVID will have an influence on what the church looks like in the future.” How that will play out, he is uncertain.
Graham is most proud, when looking back over his 20 years in Gilford, of the church expansion, the youth center, the sound financial status of the Gilford Community Church, and the growth of the congregation. He also is proud of the music at the church, led by Carolyn Ames, music director and organist, and AJ Coppola, choir director.
But most of all, he is proud of the church's potential to make its members into better people.
With 20 years of service to the church and ultimately the community, there can be no bigger life accomplishment than to influence another person in such a positive way.
For information on Gilford Community Church, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
