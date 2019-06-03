GILFORD — Selectmen are expected to review an outside consultant’s report on the state of the work environment in the town’s Public Works Department.
Town Administrator Scott Dunn said Monday the report by Municipal Resources Inc., has been submitted, and selectmen were expected to meet by June 12 or sooner to deliberate about its findings.
MRI was retained to interview town employees about allegations of harassment and a hostile work environment in the department, which is responsible for the maintenance of town roads, municipal buildings and grounds, the sewerage system, and the operation of the recycling center.
Selectmen authorized the review in April after there was a complaint about the working environment at the DPW.
Dunn said “almost everybody” in the 19-member department was interviewed.
Selectmen will meet in non-public session to discuss the report and consider how to respond to its contents.
Dunn acknowledged there has been some turnover in the department in recent weeks, but he would not characterize any resignations as due to harassment or other troubles. However, he said one former DPW employee, who had not completed the six-month probationary period, had filed a claim against the town. The former employee’s attorney sent the town a letter seeking a monetary settlement in lieu of lawsuit, Dunn said. The selectmen have made no decision about the matter, he said.
Dunn said selectmen have refrained from speaking publicly about DPW working conditions because of the potential for legal reprisals.
“The selectmen would love to share everything,” Dunn said. “But the selectmen and I understand that, with the risk of litigation associated with privacy as it applies to employees, they are prevented from being as transparent as they would like to be.”
