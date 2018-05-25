Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.