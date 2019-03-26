ALTON — A recount of the selectmen’s race confirmed the initial outcome, although a handful of votes changed.
Selectman John Markland requested the recount after the initial election night tally showed he came in third in a race for two seats on the five-member Board of Selectmen.
The initially count showed challenger Paul Larochelle was the top vote-getter with 531 votes, with 324 votes for Selectman Virgil Macdonald, and 313 votes for Markland.
The recount held last week showed Larochelle received 530 votes, with Macdonald and Markland receiving 323 votes and 314 votes respectively.
