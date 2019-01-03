LACONIA — The City Council will have a public hearing on Jan. 14 on a proposed increase in sewer rates for 2020 and 2021.
Councilors have already decided to hike rates by 9.5 percent, or about $40 per customer, to take effect with the quarterly bill residents will receive next month.
They have also improved in concept the idea of increasing rates 3.5 percent in 2020 and 3.5 percent in 2021 and to secure bond financing of $750,000 for each of those two years. It will take public input on that issue at its next meeting.
City Public Works Director Wes Anderson said sewer rate increases and bond financing are needed to keep pace with maintenance and improve the sewer system, some parts of which date to the late-1800s.
When major road work is done, such as the Court Street project, it makes sense to upgrade the sewer system at that time. That way, the new road won’t have to be torn up if aging sewer lines fail beneath the street.
Such sewer improvements are costly and contribute to the need for rate increases, officials said.
Other parts of the system are slowly upgraded over time. Pipes are relined. Equipment at the city’s 18 pump stations such as grinders, motors and electronics require occasional repair and replacement. Reserve funds for such work have been dropping and need to be replenished.
About two-thirds of Laconia is on the sewer system, which covers 10,000 of the city’s 16,000 residents. There are 67 miles of gravity sewer lines, six miles of sewer mains and 10 miles of interceptor sewers. The City Council is also considering expanding that system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.