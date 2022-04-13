MEREDITH — In a few years, walkers or cyclists may be able to move between Weirs Beach and Meredith without ever setting foot on a main road or highway. That is, if a newly proposed expansion of the WOW Trail makes it through the various approval and fundraising hurdles.
The first step, though, is seen as conducting a feasibility study. Business owner and Meredith Economic Development Committee member Bob Manley, a proponent of the proposal, said the town's selectboard will take up the idea at its meeting on Monday, April 18.
“There are not a lot of great places to run or bike in the community,” Manley said. “Biking along the roads in this area is really taking your life into your hands.”
WOW Trail president Allan Beetle echoed Manley's safety concerns. “It's very dangerous to ride in traffic these days, if you haven't noticed,” Beetle said. “People get distracted and cars always win in an accident involving a bicycle.”
In addition to the safety aspect, proponents of the WOW Trail expansion emphasized that such trails could boost the tourism industry.
“Trails of this nature are popping up all over the country and are becoming destinations for travelers looking for places they can go and walk, ride and skate safely and also do so in a way that is attractive.” Manley said. “All of the guests staying in hotels could literally ride their bike or walk to Meredith. I think it would be an economic boon for the area.”
The trail, according to Beetle, wouldn't just be for tourists and cyclists.
“I'd say we're behind in having great active transportation,” Beetle said. “You really need to get in your car to do most things. What we'd like to do is have it be an option to get on your bike to do things. Whether that's to commute to work, recreate, or go for a safe ride.”
The Lakes Region is not unique when it comes to the problem of poor non-vehicle oriented infrastructure. Communities across the United States are consistently rated unfriendly when it comes to getting around without a car.
In fact, Americans are believed to walk the least out of all developed countries. According to the "America on the Move Study" conducted in 2003, adults reported an average of 5,117 steps per day. According to the study, conducted on behalf of the Partnership to Promote Healthy Eating and Active Living, “men and women living in the U.S. took fewer steps per day than those living in Switzerland, Australia and Japan.”
The federal government is offering assistance to projects like the WOW Trail that look to put more pedestrian friendly access in their communities. Beetle said he hopes to gain some of this assistance because constructing such trails is rather expensive.
“It would be easily a five million dollar project,” Beetle said of the proposed trail between the Weirs and Meredith. Completion would be years away.
“There's an unprecedented amount of money the federal government is looking to get out to the communities to help build these types of trails. So there would be a variety of funding sources.”
Beetle said the local community would also have to chip in for the trail's construction.
“Whether that's 10 or 20 percent of that number that's hard to say,” Beetle said. “We have to get step one, the feasibility study to know that it is possible to do and share with the community. Only then do you want to go after the funding.”
Beetle estimated the feasibility study could cost between $20,000 and $40,000.
The WOW Trail currently runs 4.25 miles, from Lakeport Square in Laconia to the Belmont town line, where it connects with another trail system. Backers of the trail have expressed an interest in continuing the trail from Lakeport to Weirs Beach, but have run into opposition from residents of the South Down/Long Bay communities, who don't want the trail in their neighborhood.
