GILFORD — The Gunstock Area Commission formally added a policy barring the use of Gunstock Mountain Resort funds and property for political purposes at its August meeting in order to comply with an order from the state Attorney General’s Office. An investigation into two donations of Gunstock money by General Manager Tom Day to reelection campaigns of Gov. Chris Sununu found that Day unintentionally violated state law banning public funds be used for electioneering.

Though a letter from the AG’s office to Day called on him to cease-and-desist any further violation of the electioneering statute, it noted that “we do not find that you had any intent to violate the law and anticipate closing this matter following your submission of an acceptable remediation plan.”

