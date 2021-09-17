LACONIA — On a bright Saturday morning, master of ceremonies Lucas Nering shared a welcome to all for “favorite activities and some new ones.”
The event was the 11th annual Harvest Festival hosted by Prescott Farm Environmental Educational Center. Nering’s greetings were addressed to an arriving crowd of all ages at the historic site. Many participants have made this an annual trek, while for some residents of New Hampshire and the Lakes Region, this was a first visit.
The festival is part of Prescott Farm’s mission, which strives to help residents and visitors connect with the natural world through a variety of formal and informal programs, activities and events.
The event is a gift to the public from the non-profit for a day of fun on the farm, and fun was had at the 162-acre property on White Oaks Road. After parking on a grassy field, festival goers were guided by volunteers and a map toward the variety of activities on the free admission day which extended from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There were interests and proclivities for everyone whether a family, couple or individual. One of the first go-to spots for families seemed to be a huge wagon drawn by Roy and Billy, two equally large Belgian draft horses from Stoneboat Farm of Loudon. The passengers were overjoyed for the ride with the reins held by Larry Stone who was quite occupied for the entire day.
Alongside the wagon was an open door into the 1880s barn which housed a colonial market, something new for this year’s festival. A group of re-enactors attired in full garb of the 17th and 18th centuries presented everything from spinning, to medical equipment, to washerwomen and horners, tinners, and a full armory of militia firearms of the day. Each of the presenters, who often ply their special skills at Wentworth House in Rollinsford, enjoyed staying in character while explaining their position in the U.S. in the 1700 and 1800s. Ken and Watanabe Kaede of Laconia were with their two-year-old daughter, and were rapt at the medical instrument information shared by Greg Morin.
Visiting with volunteer John Coppi gave visitors a different sort of pleasure, a sweet one. For a modest donation, guests could purchase homemade chocolate chip cookies, some with pumpkin to join in the harvest-time theme.
After resting on the numerous available benches for one’s snack, a short hike on the grounds was good for mom and dad working off the bit of sweetness, while the kids headed off for more active games. Children visited the hay jumping area while some partook of beanbag tossing, and still others visited natural craft activities and took a storytime walk in the woods or even visited the chicken coop.
Davenport and Renee West, recent transplants from Florida, enjoyed the day and area with their two sons. They said the festival played into the lifestyle they are craving for their 8- and 10-year-olds.
Lila Miller, a freshman at Gilford High School, has attended the festival many times. This particular day she was joined by siblings Grayson and Natalie. The event filled their day, with a ride on the horse drawn wagon and time sitting comfortably on the lawn to enjoy lunch.
Bruce Pardoe, member of the Prescott Farm board of directors, expressed pleasure in the festival. “This is a wonderful introduction to the magic of Prescott Farm, showing how it can be a resource for everyone,” he said.
As the day continued more people arrived to enjoy and join in a musical presentation by Puckerbrush, a New Hampshire group who plays old time Celtic and French-Canadian traditions.
The celebration included more than 500 attendees and volunteers who enjoyed themselves, as observed by Jude Hamel, Prescott Farm executive director. “This is a great day for people having fun.”
