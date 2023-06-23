Thousands of dollars in cash, as well as suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, were recovered after Franklin police arrested Brandon Janak and Coreen Gagne early Friday morning. The pair allegedly fled police on a stolen motorcycle before crashing in Tilton. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries. (Courtesy photo)
FRANKLIN — What started as a late-night motor vehicle stop ended in a crash and a drug bust for the Franklin Police Department. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the attempted stop occurred near Hill Road at 1 a.m. Friday. A motorcycle driven by Brandon Janak, 29, with passenger Coreen Gagne, 23, fled police at “a high rate of speed.”
The officers gave chase from Hill Road to Tilton, where the motorcycle crashed near Laconia Road and Church Street.
“Brandon and Coreen were transported from the scene to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries which appeared to be non-life threatening,” the post read. “It was later discovered the motorcycle they were traveling on had been reported stolen out of Farmington, NH in May.”
According to the post, Janak and Gagne had active arrest warrants from multiple law enforcement agencies including for violation of probation or parole. Officers also discovered “a large quantity” of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as thousands of dollars in cash.
Gagne was booked and is currently being held in Belknap County Jail. Information about if or where Janak is currently being held was not available at press time.
