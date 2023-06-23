Bust

Thousands of dollars in cash, as well as suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl,  were recovered after Franklin police arrested Brandon Janak and Coreen Gagne early Friday morning. The pair allegedly fled police on a stolen motorcycle before crashing in Tilton. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries. (Courtesy photo)

FRANKLIN — What started as a late-night motor vehicle stop ended in a crash and a drug bust for the Franklin Police Department. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the attempted stop occurred near Hill Road at 1 a.m. Friday. A motorcycle driven by Brandon Janak, 29, with passenger Coreen Gagne, 23, fled police at “a high rate of speed.” 

The officers gave chase from Hill Road to Tilton, where the motorcycle crashed near Laconia Road and Church Street.

