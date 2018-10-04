LACONIA — Police are looking for a man who broke into C.J. Avery’s restaurant early Wednesday and stole a cash register used for keno transactions.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said the man emptied the register of cash and dumped the register a short distance from the restaurant, which is located at 10 Railroad Avenue.
“We don’t believe any tickets were taken or any Keno machines accessed,” Canfield said.
The keys for the keno machine were in the register when it was found.
Canfield said this is the first such crime in the city since establishments began offering the game on Dec. 15.
Police have surveillance images of the burglar, who was wearing a hooded jacket and glasses.
Business owner Chip Avery said a window was forced open to gain entrance to his restaurant, which was last burglarized 25 years ago.
He said workers were trying to determine how much cash was in the register.
Four businesses in Laconia offered keno when the game first started. Now there are 20 keno establishments in the city. The average establishment takes in about $700 in keno sales per day.
Money from the game goes to support full-day kindergarten in the state's public schools.
