Lobby

Jason Clairmont allegedly attempted to open the green metal prescription drug drop off box in the corner of the police station lobby before yanking open the locked interior doors on the left early Thursday morning. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Police arrested Jason Clairmont, 45, of Laconia on Thursday and charged him with criminal mischief, criminal trespass and indecent exposure after two back-to-back nights of incidents at the police department. 

“At 12:35 a.m early Thursday morning, a male subject came to the police department extremely agitated, yelling and ranting about various different things and appeared to be paranoid,” Police Chief Matt Canfield said. “He tried getting into the prescription drug collection box, then went to the main doors, yanked on the interior doors, turned around and gave another hard yank and broke the internal lock mechanism and got into the inner part of the police department.”

