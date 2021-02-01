LACONIA — Consideration of a large proposed subdivision by the Laconia Planning Board has been delayed due to the approaching nor’easter which could dump up to 1 foot of snow across the area.
The meeting which had been scheduled for Tuesday evening was postponed until Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The decision was made to postpone the meeting largely because several applicants were scheduled to present the plans for their proposals in person, city Planning Director Dean Trefethen said Monday.
The meeting's agenda includes an application for a 51-unit cluster subdivision on Mile Hill Road. The project, to be called Mountain Lake Village, would be built on a 36-acre parcel that straddles the Laconia-Belmont boundary. Most of the house lots — 33 — would be in Laconia, with the other 18 in Belmont, according to the plan.
Also on the meeting agenda, is a request from the city to subdivide the two lots that the city acquired when it purchased the Busiel House and former Holy Trinity School building from the Diocese of Manchester. The subdivision would create a third lot which would encompass the parking lot at the rear of the property.
The city is currently looking for buyers for the Busiel House and the former school. The city will retain the parking area as a public parking lot.
