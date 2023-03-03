Planets

This photo was posted Friday morning in the Laconia is talking Facebook group by user Richard Chandler Horne, whose profile lists Laconia as their residence.

LACONIA — Anyone who missed seeing Venus and Jupiter cross paths on Thursday night will have another chance this weekend.

The conjunction of the planets, according to the Astronomical Almanac, happens when “two bodies have the same apparent ecliptic longitude or right ascension as viewed from a third body.” In less scientific terms, it's when the orbits of two planets line up in a way that makes it appear they are adjacent to one another when observed from Earth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.