BRISTOL — Decades of discussion about creating a multi-use path along the Pemigewasset River culminated in the creation Bristol Falls Park and completion of the Bristol portion of the trail known as the Pemi Pathway in 2017. The larger goal of extending the trail to the town line at Profile Falls stalled, but now the town has approved a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will allow work to resume.

Much of the land between Profile Falls and Bristol Falls Park, located around an abandoned downtown railroad depot, lies within the Franklin Flood Control area which is under the jurisdiction of the Army Corps. In order to extend the trail, the town needs to obtain a lease for that section, which mostly runs along the old railroad bed.

