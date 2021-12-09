LACONIA — Concord Hospital-Laconia is hosting several Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Concord Hospital patients ages five to 17 may schedule a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointment by leaving a message at 603-527-7069. First dose clinics are scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14, and Wednesday, Dec. 15, with second dose clinics scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4, and Wednesday, Jan. 5. All clinics are being held at the Belmont Medical Center, 8 Corporate Drive in Belmont. There are 200 doses of the pediatric vaccines and some appointments are already booked. All appointments are on a first come, first served basis. Providers will be on-site to monitor patients after vaccination. Patients with questions regarding the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine should contact their primary care provider.

