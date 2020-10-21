LACONIA — In an effort to provide a COVID-friendly substitute to traditional trick-or-treating, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is working to organize an outdoor event and is looking for volunteers to sign up so it will be a success.
“It’s an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating or people who don’t want a lot of people coming to their house,” Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Matt Mansur said of the event, which will be held in Opechee Park from 5-7 p.m. on Halloween — Saturday, Oct. 31.
Mansur said individual spots will be marked out on a 300 foot by 300 foot area of the park where the ballfields are located. He calculated that there will be room for 150 to 200 tables where kids, following a winding path and keeping socially distant, can go up and get candy.
He said the department is hoping to get families and businesses to volunteer to set up one of the tables that will be loaded with candy or other goodies.
“We are hoping in the next week to get people interested in participating,” Mansur said.
As of Tuesday, one business — New Spectrum Lighting of Gilford — had stepped forward, he said.
In addition to the trick-or-treating, there will be a costume contest, and a pumpkin-glow walk will be set up on the park’s running track where people can walk the park and view decorated pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns that people have brought to display.
While the city is not prohibiting children from going door-to-door on Halloween, those who do so are being encouraged to only go to homes in their own neighborhood, homes of other family members, or homes of people they know.
Those who want more information on how to participate in the Opechee Park event should contact the Rec department at 603-524-5046, Mansur said.
