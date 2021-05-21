CONCORD – Concord Hospital-Laconia and Concord Orthopaedics, P.A. have announced the opening of Concord Hospital Orthopaedics-Laconia starting Monday, May 24. The practice will be located on Floor 3 of Concord Hospital-Laconia, 80 Highland Street in Laconia.
Concord Hospital Orthopaedics-Laconia will offer comprehensive orthopaedic care to patients in the Concord Hospital-Laconia and Concord Hospital-Franklin service areas including in practice X-ray services and surgery in Laconia.
"The partnership between Concord Hospital Orthopaedics and Concord Orthopaedics, P.A. assures access to quality care locally, delivered in a sustainable manner," said Concord Hospital President and CEO Robert P. Steigmeyer. "Their exceptional clinicians offer an impressive scope of subspecialty care to meet the needs of community members."
COPA surgeons and advanced providers will provide extensive orthopaedic and sports medicine care at Concord Hospital Orthopaedics–Laconia. Procedures will include arthroscopic surgery, joint replacements, fracture care, epidural steroid injections and virtually all subspecialties including hand, foot and ankle surgery; sports medicine; arthroplasty; spine care; trauma care and pediatric orthopaedics. The following providers will be seeing patients at Concord Hospital Orthopaedics-Laconia:
• Yaroslav Basuryk, MD (Hand Surgery)*
• Jason Desmarais, MD (Total Joints)
• Neil Dion, MD (Total Joints)
• Ryan Duffy, MD (Trauma/General Orthopaedics)
• Sabrenia Gill, PA-C (Sports Medicine/General Orthopaedics)
• Anton Kurtz, MD (Pediatrics/Trauma)
• Jung-Woo Ma, MD (Physiatry)
• Ross McEntarfer, MD (Spine Surgery)*
• Anthony Mollano, MD (Hand Surgery)
• Werner Muller, PA-C (Spine Care)
• David Nagel, MD (Physiatry)
• Peter Noordsij, MD (Sports Medicine)
• John (Sean) O’Connor, MD (Sports Medicine)
• Lawrence O’Malley, PA-C (Total Joints/General Orthopaedics)
• Ronald Resnick, MD (Foot & Ankle Surgery)
• Cody Rideout, PA-C (Total Joints/ General Orthopaedics)
• Christian Vorys, MD (Sports Medicine/General Orthopaedics)
• Jeffrey Wiley, MD (Total Joints)
(*These providers will arrive in late June/early July)
Concord Hospital and COPA have a long-standing collaborative relationship and are excited to have the opportunity to expand the excellent care both are known for into the Lakes and Three Rivers regions.
For more information about services or to schedule an appointment, call (603) 224-3368 or visit concordhospital.org/ortho.
