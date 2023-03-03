FRANKLIN — A special meeting of city council to discuss a proposal to expend money on a study to determine the scope of work needed to bring the Franklin Opera House and City Hall up to code on Feb. 13 went about as well as Mayor Jo Brown could have expected.

“It went very well. We had a big crowd who spoke up, a lot of people spoke in favor. The $60,000 that was appropriated was unanimous,” Brown said. The money, which was gained from a sale of city property, has been set aside to pay for an engineering firm to evaluate the building to see what it would need to bring it up to modern safety codes.

