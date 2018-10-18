LACONIA — A Maine man received a suspended sentence in connection with his role in the theft of thousands of dollars from a Gilford laundromat after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
Corey Merritt, 30, of 32 Tall Pines Lane, in Kesar Falls, Maine, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. Judge Gillian Abramson sentenced Merritt to 12 months in the county House of Correction, with all of the time suspended on condition that he maintain three years of good behavior. He was also ordered to participate in any counseling, treatment, or education programs recommended by corrections officials.
Abramson also ordered Merritt to pay $2,759.06 in restitution.
Under the plea agreement, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Merritt on the felony charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
According to court records, Merritt was one of two men who stole money from coin-operated washers and dryers at the Patrick’s Place Laundromat, in Gilford, on Jan. 22, 2017.
In the days immediately following the theft, laundromat owner Steve Parsons said the thieves — whose images were captured by security cameras — made off with as much as $3,500 in small change and dollar bills.
Merritt’s alleged accomplice, Paul Tanguay, 27, of 395 Sand Pond Road, in Limington, Maine, failed to appear in court for his arraignment on May 23. There is still a warrant out for his arrest, according to the Belknap Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.